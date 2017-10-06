ServiceSource International (SREV) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ServiceSource International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8157549157909 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) traded up 1.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 236,524 shares. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $316.62 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceSource International will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on ServiceSource International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised ServiceSource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceSource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other ServiceSource International news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Carrington bought 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,655.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 126,578 shares of company stock valued at $428,289 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that power enterprise revenue relationships, partnering with business to business technology and technology-enabled companies. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI).

