ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Stake Decreased by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 7.5% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Raine Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 606,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,372,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 698,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 68,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

In other news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $8,076,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 252,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $27,538,919.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,287 shares in the company, valued at $38,902,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,353 shares of company stock worth $132,315,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) traded up 0.51% on Friday, reaching $119.99. 397,462 shares of the company were exchanged. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.80 and a 52 week high of $120.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. The company’s market capitalization is $20.48 billion.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

