ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 759,078 shares of the company were exchanged. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/senior-housing-properties-trust-snh-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.