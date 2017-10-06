Select Income REIT (SIR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Income REIT by 5,038.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,875 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Income REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,466,000 after purchasing an additional 364,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Select Income REIT by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ SIR) opened at 24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Select Income REIT has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Select Income REIT had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet.

