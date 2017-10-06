SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SEI Investments’ shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Moreover, the company is well positioned for organic growth, given its innovative and diverse global investment products and services. Given a solid capital position, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, persistently increasing expenses due to additional investment spending on services will likely hurt bottom line growth. Also, increased exposure to fee-based revenue sources might hurt its financials.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ SEIC) traded up 0.19% on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 490,082 shares. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.88 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 26.60%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $574,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,576,652.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,224 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540,250. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

