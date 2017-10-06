Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ SNFCA) traded up 0.94% on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 9,898 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Security National Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Security National Financial Corporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its holdings in Security National Financial Corporation by 12.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 30,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management increased its holdings in Security National Financial Corporation by 155.7% during the second quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 43,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Security National Financial Corporation by 72.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loans. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

