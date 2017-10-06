Seaport Global Securities Comments on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a report issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q1 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Astec Industries (ASTE) opened at 53.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.31 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 80.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 78.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

