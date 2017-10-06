Headlines about Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seabridge Gold earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9683970353653 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Seabridge Gold Inc. alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE SA) traded up 1.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 279,916 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $717.71 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/seabridge-gold-sa-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc (Seabridge) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned six properties with gold resources. Its material properties are its Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project and its Courageous Lake Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.