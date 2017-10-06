Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,664,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,016,000 after purchasing an additional 557,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,545,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 19,853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,786,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,524,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,846,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey Company (NYSE HSY) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. 216,162 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,938,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $115,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,504,500 shares of company stock worth $477,527,458 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Hershey Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Hershey Company (The) Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

