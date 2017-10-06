Sciencast Management LP Takes $1 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) traded up 0.1350% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.0637. 1,719,269 shares of the company were exchanged. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company’s market cap is $56.07 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post $4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -711.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

