Sciencast Management LP Buys 7,356 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services makes up about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20,047.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,833,000. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 479.1% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,378 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,115,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,767,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,867,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,255,000 after purchasing an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) traded down 0.54% on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 228,907 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 78.53%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kett sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,562.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,903.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock worth $858,249. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Gabelli began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

