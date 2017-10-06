Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7,837.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,789,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,001,000 after acquiring an additional 580,871 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $15,657,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $15,657,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $15,939,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $127,377.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $276,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $28,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,106 shares of company stock worth $2,772,344. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ MMSI) opened at 45.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

