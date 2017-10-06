Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 0.10% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other Lindblad Expeditions Holdings news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $160,806.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,450.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/scholtz-company-llc-purchases-new-position-in-lindblad-expeditions-holdings-inc-lind.html.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded up 0.56% on Friday, reaching $10.84. 10,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $488.52 million.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.