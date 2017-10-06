Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLB. UBS AG set a $90.00 target price on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC lowered Schlumberger N.V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.52.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE SLB) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. 5,717,424 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 538.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/schlumberger-n-v-slb-price-target-increased-to-80-00-by-analysts-at-citigroup-inc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is presently 1,538.58%.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.