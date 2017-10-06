Scapa Group plc (SCPA) Upgraded to Buy by N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer upgraded shares of Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have GBX 490 ($6.50) price objective on the stock.

SCPA has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.30) price target on shares of Scapa Group plc in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Scapa Group plc from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Scapa Group plc (SCPA) traded down 2.21% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 475.75. 130,161 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 724.81 million. Scapa Group plc has a one year low of GBX 255.88 and a one year high of GBX 522.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 443.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.47.

In other Scapa Group plc news, insider Christopher Carter sold 22,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.13), for a total value of £102,517.80 ($135,983.29). Also, insider Heejae Chae sold 336,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.04), for a total value of £1,530,456.20 ($2,030,052.00).

Scapa Group plc Company Profile

Scapa Group plc is a United Kingdom-based global supplier of bonding solutions and manufacturer of adhesive-based products for the Healthcare and Industrial markets. The Company has a global footprint, with production sites in Asia, Europe and the United States. The Company conducts the activities through two distinct and separate businesses: Healthcare and Industrial business units.

