SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in SBA Communications Corporation were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 2,233.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,459 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 88.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,641,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 147,836.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 687,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,230,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 652,647 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 1,343.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,631,000 after purchasing an additional 611,497 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on SBA Communications Corporation from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SBA Communications Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised SBA Communications Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ SBAC) opened at 146.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.71 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.66 and a 52 week high of $154.71.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). SBA Communications Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $427.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. SBA Communications Corporation’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $227,769.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,069.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $1,119,603.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

