Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Insider Sells $63,687.50 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) insider Donald A. Hachey sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $63,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) opened at 63.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.72. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saul Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

