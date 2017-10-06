Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shamim Ruff sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $521,569.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ SRPT) opened at 50.26 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.23 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 350000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

