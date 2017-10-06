Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) opened at 21.55 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. Saratoga Investment Corp had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp by 925.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment Corp

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

