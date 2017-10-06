SAP SE (SAP) PT Set at €102.00 by Morgan Stanley

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.56 ($114.77).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 94.381 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of €75.00 and a 12-month high of €96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €90.65 and its 200-day moving average is €91.91. The stock has a market cap of €113.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.885.

About SAP SE

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce.

