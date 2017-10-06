Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sandler O’Neill in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Sandler O’Neill’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SC. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE SC) opened at 15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.29. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Santander Consumer USA Holdings’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 403,894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,670,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,411,000 after purchasing an additional 966,516 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 3,363,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 384,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

