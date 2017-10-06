Sanofi (SNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Diabetes franchise is under significant pressure with key product, Lantus facing increasing competitive pressure at the payor level and the presence of biosimilar competition in several European markets and Japan. Sanofi’s outlook for its Diabetes franchise is also bleak due to a tough U.S. payer environment. At the Q2 conference call, management warned that US diabetes sales will decline faster in the second half. Other headwinds include generic competition and slower-than-expected uptake of new products like Praluent. Sanofi’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Sanofi's focus on streamlining its business and pursuing business development deals is encouraging. Further, new drugs like Aubagio and Lemtrada are likely to continue doing well. Estimates have remained stable ahead of Q3 earnings release. Sanofi has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Sanofi from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE SNY) opened at 50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Sanofi had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 105,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $482.04 per share, with a total value of $51,009,472.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

