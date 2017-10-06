Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Renault SA (RNO)

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Renault SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Renault SA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS AG set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.82 ($110.38).

Renault SA (RNO) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €86.07. 1,137,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of €23.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of €78.71 and a 200-day moving average of €80.91. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €70.02 and a 52-week high of €90.76.

Renault SA Company Profile

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

