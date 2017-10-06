Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sandstorm Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1786908976202 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) opened at 4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $846.92 million and a P/E ratio of 60.39. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

