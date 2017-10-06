San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New alerts:

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) traded down 1.26% on Friday, hitting $60.46. 205,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/san-francisco-sentry-investment-group-ca-decreases-position-in-six-flags-entertainment-corporation-new-six.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 48,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $2,797,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.58 per share, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,608.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.