San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4,601.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220,403 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/san-francisco-sentry-investment-group-ca-decreases-holdings-in-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. 167,419 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.