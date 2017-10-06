Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,082 shares during the period. Salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,149,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,996,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,819,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,629,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 911.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,759,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498,509 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $927,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,921 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,344,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. 886,651 shares of the stock were exchanged. Salesforce.com Inc has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $69.14 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.19 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.66.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $951,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $45,824.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,343 shares of company stock valued at $49,439,541. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

