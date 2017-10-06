Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News articles about Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabine Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.6653351117448 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) traded down 0.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 7,486 shares of the company traded hands. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $584.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.10% and a return on equity of 695.91%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.54%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust. The Royalty Properties are the assets of the Trust. The Royalty Properties constitute interests in gross production of oil, gas and other minerals free of the costs of production. Southwest Bank acts as trustee of the Trust. The Royalty Properties consist of royalty and mineral interests, including landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

