Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Inc. is one of the largest upscale steak house companies in the U.S. Ruth’s Chris specializes in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris signature fashion – sizzling and topped with seasoned butter. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUTH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 0.94% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 111,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 45,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

