RPM International Inc. (RPM) Position Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 406,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $549,958.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) traded up 0.15% on Friday, hitting $51.71. 70,632 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

