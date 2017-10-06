RPC, Inc. (RES) PT Set at $24.00 by Cowen and Company

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been assigned a $24.00 price objective by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RES. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on RPC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC started coverage on RPC in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

RPC (RES) traded down 3.71% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,525 shares. The company’s market cap is $5.02 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. RPC has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RPC by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,040,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,167,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,175 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

