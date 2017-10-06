Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) Price Target to C$10.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE ESI) traded down 3.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,516 shares. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, wireline services and production testing/fracturing fluid (frac flowback) services.

