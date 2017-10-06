Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Price Target to $133.00

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE DLR) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 655,407 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $2,996,350.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

