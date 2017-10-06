Royal Bank of Canada Has $43.55 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,236 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Citrix Systems worth $43,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems Inc. alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.45.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CTXS) opened at 78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.49. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The cloud computing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/royal-bank-of-canada-has-43-55-million-holdings-in-citrix-systems-inc-ctxs.html.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.