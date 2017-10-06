Royal Bank of Canada Has $41.71 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.05% of Integer Holdings worth $41,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integer Holdings by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,942,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Integer Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Integer Holdings by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Integer Holdings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Integer Holdings by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ITGR. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Integer Holdings in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Integer Holdings in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider John A. Harris sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $57,249.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ ITGR) opened at 54.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

