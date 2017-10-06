Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 12.91% of Ducommun worth $46,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ducommun by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 7,726 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $213,701.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 11,908 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $358,549.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,770.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) opened at 33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.39 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

