Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Price Target to C$3.00

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.80 to C$2.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinidad Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.26.

Shares of Trinidad Drilling (TDG) traded down 2.79% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 86,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $469.01 million. Trinidad Drilling has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

