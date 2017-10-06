Rouse Properties (RSE) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Financial Contrast

Rouse Properties (NYSE: RSE) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rouse Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rouse Properties -12.34% -9.28% -1.58% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -13.41% -14.10% -1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rouse Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rouse Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Rouse Properties.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Rouse Properties does not pay a dividend. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rouse Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rouse Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $52.98 million 1.94 $32.30 million ($1.83) -6.46

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rouse Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Rouse Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats Rouse Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rouse Properties Company Profile

Rouse Properties, Inc. is a United States-based real estate investment company. The Company owns and manages regional malls in protected markets or submarkets in the United States. The Company operates through the retail segment, which includes the operation, development and management of regional malls. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 40 malls and retail centers in over 20 states totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of retail space. The Company’s properties include Animas Valley Mall; Bayshore Mall; Birchwood Mall; Cache Valley Mall; Chesterfield Towne Center; Chula Vista Center; Colony Square Mall; Fig Garden Village; Grand Traverse Mall; Greenville Mall; Lakeland Square; Lansing Mall; Mall St. Vincent; NewPark Mall; North Plains Mall; Pierre Bossier Mall; Sikes Senter; Silver Lake Mall; Southland Center; Southland Mall; Spring Hill Mall; Valley Hills Mall; Vista Ridge Mall; Washington Park Mall; West Valley Mall; Westwood Mall, and White Mountain Mall.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and managing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio consisting of 74 properties, including 59 retail shopping centers and five freestanding retail properties totaling 4,906,511 gross leasable square feet of which approximately 94% were leased, one office property, eight undeveloped land parcels totaling approximately 70 acres and one redevelopment project. Its properties are located in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Its properties include Alex City Marketplace, Berkley Shopping Center, Clover Plaza, Darien Shopping Center, Cypress Shopping Center, Harrodsburg Marketplace, LaGrange Marketplace, Riverbridge Shopping Center and Village of Martinsville.

