Roka Bioscience, Inc. (ROKA) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKA) traded up 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.76. 699,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 148,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.91 million.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 75,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $114,419.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 894,570 shares of company stock valued at $741,435 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roka Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Roka Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roka Bioscience

Roka Bioscience, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications.

