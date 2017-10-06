Rohit Kapoor Sells 42,118 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 42,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $2,483,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Rohit Kapoor sold 7,882 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $463,540.42.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 20,934 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,403.88.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Rohit Kapoor sold 17,456 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,006,163.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,010 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $461,456.10.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,681 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,468,439.58.

On Thursday, September 21st, Rohit Kapoor sold 9,742 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $551,786.88.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,577 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $825,203.97.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,220 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $791,058.60.

On Monday, September 18th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,780 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,996,166.20.

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) opened at 59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.27. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. ExlService Holdings’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService Holdings from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ExlService Holdings by 82.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings by 61.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings by 72.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

