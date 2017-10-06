Rocket Fuel Inc (FUEL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc (NASDAQ:FUEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

FUEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Rocket Fuel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Fuel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Fuel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,199 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Rocket Fuel has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $122.18 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Fuel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 104,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocket Fuel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Rocket Fuel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 151,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Fuel in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Fuel by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 254,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

