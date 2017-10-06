Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Workday Inc (WDAY)

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Shares of Workday (NYSE WDAY) traded up 2.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,003 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.93 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. Workday has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $111.45.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 13,700 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $1,369,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,091 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $1,139,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,695 shares of company stock worth $112,531,033. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 573,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 183,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Workday by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

