Robert W. Baird Downgrades Mistras Group Inc (MG) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Mistras Group Inc alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE MG) opened at 20.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $581.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.17. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.16 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, analysts predict that Mistras Group will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Robert W. Baird Downgrades Mistras Group Inc (MG) to Neutral” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/robert-w-baird-downgrades-mistras-group-inc-mg-to-neutral.html.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $80,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 94,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $2,000,007.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,651,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,536,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,459. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mistras Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.