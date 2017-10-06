RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,769,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,501,000 after acquiring an additional 217,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2,395.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,403,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,459,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,949,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,284,205,000 after acquiring an additional 304,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,020,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,779,000 after acquiring an additional 260,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.62 to $129.44 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.68 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) opened at 124.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.15). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,281,200.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,558.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $698,413.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,483,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,841 shares of company stock worth $17,135,116. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

