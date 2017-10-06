Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Knowles Corporation (KN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles Corporation were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Knowles Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 104,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Knowles Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Knowles Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE KN) opened at 15.81 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.41 billion. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Knowles Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles Corporation news, insider Michael S. Polacek purchased 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

