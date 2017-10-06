Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark Corporation were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Corporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Corporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Corporation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Corporation by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 94.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. American Woodmark Corporation has a one year low of $69.65 and a one year high of $107.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.45.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $276.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.80 million. American Woodmark Corporation had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Corporation will post $4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark Corporation news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 1,000 shares of American Woodmark Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,876,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,250,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $241,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,295. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Woodmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

American Woodmark Corporation Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

