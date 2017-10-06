Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,877.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 662.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 240,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after purchasing an additional 152,632 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Mizuho cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ AMED) opened at 53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $65.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David B. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

