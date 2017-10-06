Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$35.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) opened at 37.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

In other news, insider Sharon Driscoll bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,733.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

