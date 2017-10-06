Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded down 0.51% on Monday, hitting $3.88. 3,210,240 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company’s market cap is $482.64 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 354.14% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 662,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that improve the lives of patients with immune and hematological disorders, cancer and rare diseases. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.

