Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh Co Ltd (NASDAQ:RICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Ricoh Co (RICOY) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 491 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Ricoh Co has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.65.

About Ricoh Co

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is engaged in integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Imaging & Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. The Company’s Imaging & Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing and network system solutions. The Company’s Industrial Products segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of thermal media, optical equipment, semiconductors, electronic component and Inkjet head.

